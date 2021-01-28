Richardson totaled just six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Jazz.

Richardson rejoined his teammates after an extended layoff due to COVID-19 protocols, sliding straight into the starting lineup. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends for Richardson who failed to perform at an adequate level. He has been somewhat underwhelming this season and currently sits well outside the top-150. Despite an element of upside, he is probably not a player you want to be holding onto in standard leagues at this point.