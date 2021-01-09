Richardson was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic due to health and safety protocols.
Richardson will miss his first game of the season due to the league's health and safety protocols. Trey Burke (illness) and Tim Hardaway should see increased usage in his absence.
