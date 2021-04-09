Richardson recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over the Bucks.

Despite Thursday's poor shooting effort, the 27-year-old bounced back from Wednesday's one-point dud to record a useful across-the-board fantasy line. The sixth-year guard's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted 11, four, nine, eight, 11, 17, one, and 14 over his last seven games, respectively. He'll look to build on Thursday's bounce-back performance Sunday at home against the Spurs.