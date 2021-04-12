Richardson mustered 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Spurs.

Richardson was one of three Dallas starters that surpassed the 15-point mark -- with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis being the others -- and now he's reached that mark in two of his last four contests. The veteran sharpshooter has also scored in double digits in four of Dallas' last five contests, but perhaps more importantly, he ended an ice-cold streak of two games without a three-pointer, as he had gone 0-for-12 from deep over his previous two appearances.