Richardson scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Bulls.

Richardson struggled from the field and needed 14 shots to reach the 16-point mark, but this was just the third time he managed to score 15 or more points in a single game this season. He isn't even shooting that well from beyond the arc, as he has hit 12 of his 36 threes this season -- good for a meager 33.3 percent.