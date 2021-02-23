Richardson delivered 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.
Richardson has been battling with left hip soreness but that doesn't stop him from putting up his highest-scoring output since Feb. 8, when he scored 18 points against the Timberwolves. Richardson has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine contests, so he's been a reliable scoring source for the Mavericks even when he doesn't have a starring role on offense.
