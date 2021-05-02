Richardson had eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals and a block across 23 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Richardson had a woeful shooting performance, but the struggles are nothing new for him -- he's gone eight straight games without reaching the 15-point mark. He's only averaging 10.7 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range since the beginning of April.