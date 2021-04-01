Richardson had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

The versatile guard continues to play heavy minutes (39 on Wednesday) for the Mavs, but he's scored fewer than 10 points in three straight games, while shooting a combined 8-of-27 from the floor. In years past, Richardson has been able to offset his so-so shooting numbers with strong assists and defensive contributions, but through 36 games he's averaging only 2.8 assists (lowest since 2016-17) to go with 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.