Richardson totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

Richardson has scored in double digits in three of the last four games, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three. The 27-year-old is currently shooting 31.6 percent from three on the season, which would be his career-worst. The addition of JJ Redick won't threaten Richardson's playing time because the Mavericks need every bit of defense they can get. But Redick will certainly be given the opportunities on the offensive side of the ball that Richardson has failed to capitalize on all season.