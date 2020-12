Richardson totaled nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes of Saturday's 112-102 preseason win over the Bucks.

Richardson was one of six Mavs players to score at least nine points, as no one on the team played more than 16 minutes. The 27-year-old has averaged 13.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over his five NBA seasons and is projected by coach Rick Carlisle to be a starter entering the season.