Richardson registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Monday's loss against the Suns.

Richardson has been underwhelming during most of the season, but he delivered one of his best performances of the campaign Monday -- he surpassed the 20-point mark for the second time and also ended a streak of three straight games scoring fewer than 10 points. This game should boost Richardson's confidence, but he needs to show an adequate level of consistency to be reliable across most formats. Right now, his numbers aren't strong enough to make him a valuable asset barring some specific formats.