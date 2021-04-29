Updating a previous report, Richardson will start Thursday's contest against the Pistons, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It was previously reported that Richardson would come off the bench while JJ Redick would start. The reverse is true, and Richardson will be starting after a three-game absence.
