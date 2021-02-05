Richardson scored six points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and added five assists, one rebound and one steal in the Mavericks' 147-116 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Coming off of a rough shooting game last time out, Richardson's struggles continued Thursday. Richardson, who missed some time due to COVID-19 safety and protocols still has yet to play with any consistency this season. Currently, in his first season with the Mavericks, he is not a reliable player in most fantasy formats.