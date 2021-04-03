Richardson is a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to left calf tightness.

The flurry of back-to-backs and lack of rest in the second half of the NBA schedule seems to be taking its toll on players, as Richardson is the latest of a string of absences close to tipoff without prior warning. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Maxi Kleber (leg) are also out for Dallas. Players who could see extra minutes include Josh Green, Nicolo Melli, Dwight Powell and Tyler Bey.