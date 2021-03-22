Richardson scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added four rebounds along with three assists across 30 minutes in a 132-92 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Richardson needed only 11 shots to post 21 points -- second-highest on the team -- in the blowout victory. He is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 dimes across 32 games this season.