Richardson will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Detroit, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
It looks like the Mavs will ease Richardson back into action after he missed the last three games due to injury. Dallas will roll with Jalen Brunson and JJ Redick in the starting backcourt with Tim Hardaway at small forward.
