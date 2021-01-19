Richardson (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The swingman will miss a sixth straight game while he remains in the league's health and safety protocols. According to Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site, head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Richardson remains in Dallas, suggesting the team doesn't anticipate the 27-year-old returning for the final contest of its three-game road trip Friday in San Antonio.