Coach Jason Kidd said he plans to get Holiday "some minutes" against the Nuggets on Wednesday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Holiday signed with the Mavericks after getting bought out following a trade that sent him from Atlanta to Houston. His contract was made official Wednesday afternoon and it appears he will immediately join the Mavericks rotation. Although it's unclear how large of a role Holiday will garner, he certainly stands to benefit from the absence of Kyrie Irving (back) and Tim Hardaway (hamstring).