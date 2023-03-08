Holiday chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Jazz.

Holiday scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 23, and he also made an impact with his effort on defense. He tied his season high in both blocks and steals and has now notched a pair of steals in back-to-back matchups. Holiday logged a season-high 31 minutes Tuesday evening, so it'll be worth keeping an eye on his workload going forward, especially if he continues to put up numbers on the defensive end.