Holiday supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over San Antonio.

Holiday joined Dallas ahead of the All-Star festivities and was deemed available for the final contest before the break but ultimately didn't see any minutes, making Thursday's appearance his first as a Maverick. The sharpshooter certainly took advantage of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's playmaking prowess and knocked down a quintet of open triples, marking a season high. Holiday's fit in Dallas' scheme is evident, and he should continue to garner a decent role off the bench, though fantasy managers likely can't rely on such an efficient shooting performance on a nightly basis.