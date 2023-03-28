Holiday ended with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in nine minutes during Monday's 127-104 victory over the Pacers.

Even with Maxi Kleber (hamstring) sidelined, Holiday was unable to make a significant impact. He's scored in double figures during just one of his 12 March appearances, averaging 3.3 points in 14.7 minutes during that stretch.