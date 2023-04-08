Holiday provided 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 115-112 loss to the Bulls.

Holiday was one of six players to score in double figures for the Mavericks on a night in which five key rotation players sat out for rest purposes or injury management, while starting point guard Luka Doncic was limited to just 13 minutes. With Dallas eliminated from the postseason, expect all five players plus Doncic to remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Spurs, potentially paving the way for Holiday to take on elevated playing time and increased usage on the offensive end.