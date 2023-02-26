Holiday will start Sunday's matchup against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Holiday was lights out from three during his Dallas debut and will slide into the starting lineup for his second game with his new squad, pushing Josh Green to the bench. Holiday's ability to space the floor should open up more space for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to operate.
