Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Comes back to earth in loss
Jackson ended with just nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 loss to New Orleans.
Jackson regressed back what is expected Wednesday, finishing with just nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. Jackson typically provides points and only on those nights he is shooting the ball well from the field. The playing time appears as though it is going to stick for the remainder of the season but there is likely a more serviceable option on most waiver wires.
More News
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Paces the Mavericks with 24 points•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Has team-high 19 points Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Highly productive off bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Solid effort off bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Scores three points in four minutes•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Unexpectedly active Friday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.