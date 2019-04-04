Jackson ended with just nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 loss to New Orleans.

Jackson regressed back what is expected Wednesday, finishing with just nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. Jackson typically provides points and only on those nights he is shooting the ball well from the field. The playing time appears as though it is going to stick for the remainder of the season but there is likely a more serviceable option on most waiver wires.

