Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Comes close to double-double
Jackson posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-107 loss at the Hawks.
Jackson has carved a regular role in Rick Carlisle's rotation, but his playing time has fluctuated, and that has resulted in inconsistent figures across the board. He hasn't topped the 10-point mark since Jan. 6 but at the very least, he has logged 20 or more minutes in two of his last three outings. As a bench player with little chance of starting moving forward, his playing time will be key to determine his upside.
