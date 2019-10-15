Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Coming off bench
Jackson will come off the bench in Monday's preseason game against the Thunder.
Jackson is averaging 9.7 points, one assist and one rebound over three preseason contests, and he's in line for a bench role Monday evening. He'll continue to fight for a starting spot with only two games remaining in the preseason.
