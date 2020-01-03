Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Enters starting five
Jackson is starting Thursday against the Nets.
Jackson will draw his first start of the season with both Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for Thursday's clash. He's averaging six points and 2.5 rebounds in 29 games off the bench this year.
