Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Has team-high 19 points Thursday
Jackson had 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-100 loss to Sacramento.
Jackson led the Mavericks with 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting, his second straight game with double-digit scoring. Tim Hardaway Jr (leg) is going to miss the rest of the season which could see Jackson remain in the starting lineup. Big nights such as this typically come on unsustainable shooting and he offers very little in the way of supporting numbers. He should be viewed as a points streamer only at this stage.
More News
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Highly productive off bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Solid effort off bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Scores three points in four minutes•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Unexpectedly active Friday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Headed to Dallas•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.