Jackson had 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-100 loss to Sacramento.

Jackson led the Mavericks with 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting, his second straight game with double-digit scoring. Tim Hardaway Jr (leg) is going to miss the rest of the season which could see Jackson remain in the starting lineup. Big nights such as this typically come on unsustainable shooting and he offers very little in the way of supporting numbers. He should be viewed as a points streamer only at this stage.