Jackson was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks on Wednesday along with Zach Randolph in exchange for Harrison Barnes, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This move is primarily a salary dump for Dallas, as Barnes carries a player option worth more than $25 million while Randolph is on an expiring deal and Jackson is owed just $3.28 million next season. While Jackson's exact role with his new team remains unclear, he's a strong candidate to battle Dorian Finney-Smith for the open starting spot left behind by Barnes. Prior to being dealt to Dallas, the second-year player out of North Carolina was averaging just 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.8 minutes on the season.