Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Headed to Dallas
Jackson was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks on Wednesday along with Zach Randolph in exchange for Harrison Barnes, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This move is primarily a salary dump for Dallas, as Barnes carries a player option worth more than $25 million while Randolph is on an expiring deal and Jackson is owed just $3.28 million next season. While Jackson's exact role with his new team remains unclear, he's a strong candidate to battle Dorian Finney-Smith for the open starting spot left behind by Barnes. Prior to being dealt to Dallas, the second-year player out of North Carolina was averaging just 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.8 minutes on the season.
