Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Highly productive off bench
Jackson supplied 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Jackson's scoring tally led the second unit and was largely the result of an unusually robust allotment of playing time. Jackson hadn't logged more than 25 minutes in any game since joining the Mavericks in early February, and he made excellent use of the extra opportunity. Jackson has shot at least 50.0 percent in three straight contests, and given that Dirk Nowitzki should continue to see significantly capped minutes the rest of the way, the 2017 first-round pick of the Kings could well see a similar level of opportunity in some of Dallas' remaining games.
