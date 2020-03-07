Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Injuries fuel expanded role Friday
Jackson posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 121-96 victory over the Grizzlies.
With Tim Hardaway (shoulder) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) sidelined, Jackson was given more responsibilities by coach Rick Carlisle. Jackson responded nicely in a season-high 32 minutes, putting on a relatively well-rounded effort. That said, with Hardaway's and Finney-Smith's injuries deemed day-to-day, there may not be anything actionable to do in fantasy with Jackson outside of very deep leagues.
