Jackson managed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Jackson logged at least 20 minutes for the fifth time in his last seven appearances. However, he has reached double figures in scoring just once during this recent stretch and only seven times through 33 appearances here in 2019-20.