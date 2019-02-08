Jackson is not expected to be available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Jackson was sent over to Dallas as part of the Harrison Barnes trade, and given that he still has to undergo another physical, chances are the swingman will not be cleared in time for Friday's game. Once cleared, Jackson will likely come off the bench initially, but given the Mavericks' lack of quality depth on the wing, Jackson could ultimately challenge for a starting spot.