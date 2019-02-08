Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Not expected to play Friday
Jackson is not expected to be available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Jackson was sent over to Dallas as part of the Harrison Barnes trade, and given that he still has to undergo another physical, chances are the swingman will not be cleared in time for Friday's game. Once cleared, Jackson will likely come off the bench initially, but given the Mavericks' lack of quality depth on the wing, Jackson could ultimately challenge for a starting spot.
More News
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Headed to Dallas•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Strong contributions from bench•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Another solid stat line in loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Explodes for career night off bench•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid in spot start•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores 11 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...