Play

Jackson finished with just eight points, two rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 victory over the Nets.

The Mavericks shuffled their starting lineup Thursday, seeing Jackson come in for the first time this season. Despite the promotion, Jackson offered very little in terms of statistical production. He has never had a fantasy-friendly game and there is no reason to think his fortunes will change anytime soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories