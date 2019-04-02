Jackson totaled 24 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-102 victory over the 76ers.

Jackson had another of his random strong shooting nights Monday, scoring a team-high 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting. While these nights tend to come every so often, he has in fact shot at least 50 percent in eight of his past nine games. He does literally nothing else and should be viewed as a points streamer only.