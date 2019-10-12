Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Puts up 13 points from the bench
Jackson posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 118-11 loss to the Bucks.
Now in his third season in the pros, Jackson is fighting neck-and-neck with Tim Hardaway and a host of others for a role in the starting five. He joined the Mavs after failing to catch on in Sacramento, and one could characterize the North Carolina product's impact as a bust, especially when you consider he was a first-round pick in 2017. He looks to be relegated to backup duty once again.
