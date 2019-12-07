Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Puts up five points, five rebounds
Jackson posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds during Wednesday's 121-114 win over Minnesota.
The 24-year-old's stats weren't spellbinding, but they indicate the forward was more well-rounded than usual, considering he's achieved the feat only twice this campaign. That may have to do with the fact Jackson is posting just 13.4 minutes played, a drop-off from his 19.9 last year. It hasn't seemed to impact his production, as his current season averages of 6.4 points and 2.6 rebounds are not far off the 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds from 2018-19.
More News
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Scores season-high 19 points•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Scores 10 off bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Coming off bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Puts up 13 points from the bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Scores 19 in loss•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...