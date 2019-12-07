Jackson posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds during Wednesday's 121-114 win over Minnesota.

The 24-year-old's stats weren't spellbinding, but they indicate the forward was more well-rounded than usual, considering he's achieved the feat only twice this campaign. That may have to do with the fact Jackson is posting just 13.4 minutes played, a drop-off from his 19.9 last year. It hasn't seemed to impact his production, as his current season averages of 6.4 points and 2.6 rebounds are not far off the 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds from 2018-19.