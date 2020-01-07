Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Retreats to bench
Jackson will come off the bench Monday against Chicago.
Jackson has started the last two matchups, but he's been held to just 14 points and 14 rebounds over that stretch. He's averaging 17.6 minutes in his last five games off the bench.
