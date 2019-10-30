Jackson provided 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3PT) and one assist in Tuesday's 109-106 win over the Nuggets.

Averaging 17.3 minutes per game to begin the season, Jackson's at least had a minor role off the bench, but that could potentially come to a close with the return of Dwight Powell (hamstring), who could force Maxi Kleber to slide down further in the rotation. Considering the 24-year-old is connecting on 52.5 percent of his shots from the field thus far, Jackson's hot shooting should provide some sort of role, albeit marginally, in the rotation for the foreseeable future.