Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Scores 19 in loss
Jackson totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 32 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.
Jackson had a solid scoring effort on Friday, adding respectable numbers across the stat sheet. Since entering the starting lineup, he's averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.4 minutes.
