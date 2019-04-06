Jackson totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 32 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Jackson had a solid scoring effort on Friday, adding respectable numbers across the stat sheet. Since entering the starting lineup, he's averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.4 minutes.