Jackson totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 32 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Jackson had a solid scoring effort on Friday, adding respectable numbers across the stat sheet. Since entering the starting lineup, he's averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories