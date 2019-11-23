Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Scores season-high 19 points
Jackson had 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 143-101 win over the Cavaliers.
Jackson thrived off the bench and produced his highest scoring output of the season, but he has scored in double digits just five times this season. He has featured in 20-plus minutes in each of Dallas' last two games but both games have been blowouts. He shouldn't have much of a role going forward unless he can carve a regular role in Dallas' rotation.
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...