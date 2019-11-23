Jackson had 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 143-101 win over the Cavaliers.

Jackson thrived off the bench and produced his highest scoring output of the season, but he has scored in double digits just five times this season. He has featured in 20-plus minutes in each of Dallas' last two games but both games have been blowouts. He shouldn't have much of a role going forward unless he can carve a regular role in Dallas' rotation.