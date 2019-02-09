Jackson managed three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in four minutes during Friday's 122-107 loss to the Bucks.

Jackson played sparingly in his Mavericks debut, though he originally wasn't expected to play before his status changed just prior to tipoff. The new acquisition will have to earn his minutes, but his ability to both space the floor as a shooter and defend coupled with the lack of wing depth could catapult him into contention for decent minutes over the final third of the season. Moreover, if Luka Doncic (hand) misses any time, Jackson will likely be among those to take on additional minutes during Sunday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.