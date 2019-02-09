Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Unexpectedly active Friday
Jackson (not injury related) will be available Friday against the Bucks, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Though it seemed unlikely Jackson would be available, things have worked out and he'll be in uniform Friday. Given the Mavs' lack of wing depth, he could play a significant role.
More News
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Headed to Dallas•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Strong contributions from bench•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Another solid stat line in loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Explodes for career night off bench•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid in spot start•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...