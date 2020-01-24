The Mavericks acquired Patton and cash considerations from the Thunder for Isaiah Roby on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Patton picked up an illness and hasn't seen game action since Jan. 15, but he's now set to join the Mavericks. The move seemingly provides Dallas with frontcourt depth in the wake of Dwight Powell's Achilles injury, though Tim Cato of The Athletic reports the team may not keep Patton and is instead working to clear roster space. The 22-year-old has seen action in only five games this season, averaging 4.8 minutes.