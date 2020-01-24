Mavericks' Justin Patton: Will be waived
Patton (illness) will be waived by the Mavericks, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Waiving Patton will create an extra roster spot for Dallas, which the team may use by acquiring a free agent or making a trade. Patton may be able to find a home elsewhere, but he only has nine NBA games to his name after being drafted 16th overall in 2017.
