Jones (not injury related) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Kings.

Jones will be available to make his Mavericks debut after signing a two-way deal with the club. The high-flying big man started the season under a two-way pact with the Clippers, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds across 7.4 minutes per game in 28 regular-season appearances before having been waived. With injuries piling up in the club's frontcourt of late, Jones could step into the rotation right away.