Olynyk was traded from the Heat to the Mavericks along with Derrick Jones as part of a sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Olynyk put up 10 points along with with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 79 contests with the Heat a season ago, and he figures to battle for playing time with Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber upon landing with the Mavericks.