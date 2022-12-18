Walker will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Walker enters the starting lineup in what will be just his third appearance with the team with Luka Doncic (quad) and Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) sidelined. He has averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game this season and should handle a much larger workload. Fantasy managers should feel confident inserting him into their lineups Saturday.