Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Saturday that Walker (knee) has been practicing, but an update on the point guard's status won't be available until next week, Grant Afseth of Si.com reports.

Per Kidd, Walker "looks good" and has been doing everything asked of him. According to Afseth, Kidd made similar comments as general manager Nico Harrison about a potential timetable for Walker to debut, with Harrison suggesting Friday Walker could be ready to play in "about a week" after having no training camp. Harrison also noted recently that Walker's left knee -- which has been surgically repaired three times -- "is not good at all," but the veteran has said that his knee is still the best that it has felt in two years, according to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports. The question remains how long Walker can hold up, having not appeared in a game since last season and having logged a combined 80 appearances between the past two seasons.