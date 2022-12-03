Head coach Jason Kidd relayed Saturday that Walker (knee) has been practicing and hopes to have some information on his status next week, Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated reports.

Per Kidd, Walker "looks good" and has been doing everything asked of him. Kidd echoed general manager Nico Harrison's timetable from Friday, with Harrison suggesting Walker could make his debut in "about a week" after having no training camp. Harrison also noted recently that Walker's knee ""is not good at all" but suggested Walker's rehabbed the knee and it's the best he's felt in two years. The question remains how long the veteran can hold up, having not appeared in a game since last season and a combined 80 over the past two seasons.